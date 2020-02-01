Hard cheese? French chef loses court case over lost Michelin star

French chef Marc Veyrat reacts after he was awarded with three Michelin stars for his restaurant La Maison des Bois in Manigod, at the Seine Musicale center in Boulogne-Billancourt near Paris, France, on February 5, 2018.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

A French chef who said he had contemplated suicide after the prestigious Michelin guide removed one of his restaurant's stars on Tuesday lost a legal attempt to force the guide's inspectors to justify their decision.

Marc Veyrat, 69, took the Michelin Guide to court in September demanding that it explain why it had stripped him of one of his three stars a year after awarding it.

He had said the only explanation he had been given was that he had used English cheddar in a souffle, instead of traditional French cheese - an accusation he said was false.

But a court in Nanterre, on the outskirts of Paris, rejected his request.

"This decision enshrines the freedom to criticise and enshrines the fact that his grievances were imaginary and unfounded," said Richard Malka, the lawyer representing the Michelin Guide.

Reached by telephone, Veyrat described the court ruling as nonsense, and said he wanted his restaurant expunged from the Michelin Guide altogether.

"They offended me, I've had enough," he told Reuters.

Veyrat said the Michelin inspectors should have known better than to think that his restaurant in the French Alps, would use English cheddar. "We're not in London," he said.

Well known in France for his trademark Fedora hat, he runs the Maison des Bois restaurant.

He has previously said that since the restaurant lost one of its stars he has struggled to sleep, and his partner has to hide his hunting rifles, fearing that he may try to harm himself.

"Can you imagine the sense of shame I feel? I am the first chef in history to have won a star and lost it the next year," Veyrat said in an interview with French media outlet Le Point in July.

"Every morning, I wake up with that in my head. I'm at the end of my tether, I struggle to sleep, I hardly eat any more ... I'm on medication. I've had dark thoughts."

In his court case, the chef asked the Michelin Guide to prove its inspectors had gone to his restaurant and to show they were qualified to pass judgment.

The guide said it could not comply because to do so would mean revealing its inspectors' identity, and they would therefore no longer be able to inspect restaurants incognito. 

More about
Michelin Guide Lawsuits

TRENDING

Wheelchair-bound food courier has order cancelled despite spending half an hour climbing slope
Wheelchair-bound food courier has order cancelled despite spending half an hour climbing slope
Chinese man&#039;s corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children
Chinese man's corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children
ComfortDelGro gives cabby &#039;severe warning&#039; after he was caught peeing in public
ComfortDelGro gives cabby 'severe warning' after he was caught peeing in public
Raymond Lam weds lingerie model Carina Zhang
Raymond Lam weds lingerie model Carina Zhang
Groom exposes bride&#039;s affair with his brother-in-law at wedding banquet
Groom exposes bride's affair with his brother-in-law at wedding banquet
Netizens call out BuzzFeed for picking wrong footages in Singapore travel tips video
Netizens call out BuzzFeed for picking wrong footages in Singapore travel tips video
&#039;She taught me everything&#039;: Domestic helpers pay respects to Lucky Plaza accident victims who were veteran maids
'She taught me everything': Domestic helpers pay respects to Lucky Plaza accident victims who were veteran maids
First celeb couple of 2020: Super Junior&#039;s Kim Hee-chul and TWICE&#039;s Momo
First celeb couple of 2020: Super Junior's Kim Hee-chul and TWICE's Momo
Godfrey Gao&#039;s girlfriend Bella Su breaks silence on his death with Instagram post
Godfrey Gao's girlfriend Bella Su breaks silence on his death with Instagram post
New year, new bod: 5 fitness trends that will shape 2020
New year, new bod: 5 fitness trends that will shape 2020
Cheap and good hot pot restaurants in Singapore for those who are sick and tired of Hai Di Lao
Cheap and good hot pot restaurants in Singapore for those who are sick and tired of Hai Di Lao
6 policy changes implemented in Singapore by Jan 2020 that will affect you financially
6 policy changes implemented in Singapore by Jan 2020 that will affect you financially

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Huat Huat Land, Carnival at Punggol - and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
Huat Huat Land, Carnival at Punggol - and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
Get Out!! Have breakfast with orangutan Ah Meng&#039;s granddaughter at the Singapore Zoo
Have breakfast with orangutan Ah Meng's granddaughter at the Singapore Zoo
Ikea goes traditional with pork belly rice, KFC drops limited-edition Nyonya chicken &amp; other deals this week
Ikea goes traditional with pork belly rice, KFC drops limited-edition Nyonya chicken & other deals this week
6 life hacks to help you keep to your New Year&#039;s resolution
6 life hacks to help you keep to your New Year's resolution

Home Works

8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Driver nearly hit by oncoming traffic at Novena after throwing punches at motorcyclist
Driver nearly hit by oncoming traffic at Novena after throwing punches at motorcyclist
Homeless Thai man leaves life savings to temple
Homeless Thai man leaves life savings to temple
Ignorant tourists &amp; forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Ignorant tourists & forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Chinese teacher physically abuses students, even suspends them upside down as punishment
Chinese teacher physically abuses students, even suspends them upside down as punishment

SERVICES