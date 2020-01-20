Harry and Meghan begin life as (almost) ordinary people

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan began a new life Sunday as somewhat ordinary people with financial worries and security concerns after being stripped of their royal titles and public funding by the Queen.

The settlement announced by Buckingham Palace on Saturday saw the 93-year-old monarch assume her painfully familiar role of managing a family crisis that threatened the very foundations of one of Britain's oldest institutions.

The "Megxit" mess began when the young couple gave up their font-line family duties and announced plans to chart a "progressive new role" in North America on January 8.

They did so without winning Queen Elizabeth II's permission or seemingly knowing how it was all going to work out.

A mad rush of royal family meetings and screaming headlines in the tabloid papers culminated with a ruling Saturday that The Daily Telegraph called "the hardest Megxit possible".

ABSOLUTELY UNPRECEDENTED

The couple lost their right to be called "his and her royal highness" (HRH) -- much as Harry's late mother Princess Diana did when she divorced Prince Charles in another family drama that upset the Queen in 1996.

They further agreed to repay £2.4 million (S$4 million) of taxpayer's money spent on renovating their Frogmore Cottage home near Windsor Castle.