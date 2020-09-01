Harry and Meghan: Royal fairytale turns grim

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

LONDON -  Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan announced Wednesday that they were stepping back from major royal duties and would be partially relocating to North America.

Here are five major moments in their relationship, which has seen them go from being the royal family's hottest property to their shock announcement in less than two years.

LOVE AT FIRST SIGHT

Prince Harry was 31 with a few failed relationships and his 10-year army career behind him when they first met, while US actress Meghan Markle was 34 and a divorcee of three years.

They were set up by a mutual friend when Meghan was passing through London in July 2016, with the couple later revealing they knew little about each other. The speed of their relationship surprised them both.

Both quickly sensed their blind date could blossom into something bigger.

Their romance was under cover for the first five or six months, and largely conducted through nights in behind closed doors -- and a camping trip to Botswana.Eventually, Harry proposed in November 2017 during a night in roasting a chicken.

FAIRYTALE WEDDING

Official photo of the royal wedding. PHOTO:AFP

The relationship was welcomed by the British press, which saw Meghan as a breath of fresh air for the royal family -- a woman who had proved herself with a career of her own, who would project a more modern image.

There was also public relief that Harry, who had walked behind his mother Diana's coffin as a 12-year-old boy, had found settled happiness in his life.

The couple tied the knot at Windsor Castle on May 19,2018 in a ceremony filled with personal touches, mixing British pomp and African-American culture in front of a celebrity-studded congregation and cheering crowds.

Meghan began her walk down the aisle alone after falling out with her wayward father, while firebrand US pastor Michael Curry delivered a full-throttle address invoking slaves and the power of love.

BABY JOY

The couple moved out of their two-bedroom home on the Kensington Palace estate in London and into the much bigger Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Castle estate in April 2019 ahead of the birth of their son.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holding their baby, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. PHOTO: AFP

Born on May 6, they named him Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, eschewing royal titles.

"I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy," Meghan declared, showing off the baby at Windsor Castle.

FALL FROM GRACE

The goodwill that surrounded their marriage gradually began to ebb away as the couple's shine came off.

Critics did not take kindly to what they saw as the couple's right-on causes, complaints at their treatment while living an expensive lifestyle, war on the media, and seeming hypocrisy, preaching on the environment while jetting around on private flights.

Rumours swirled that Meghan was difficult to work with, amid reports of staff members quitting one after another.

Announcing that Meghan had gone into labour after the baby was actually born infuriated the British press.

Their decision not to let the public know who Archie's godparents were was also seen as petty.

They were slated for the £2.4 million (S$4.2 million) cost of refurbishing Frogmore Cottage.

A well-received tour of southern Africa saw their stock rise, but as it concluded in early October last year, the couple overshadowed their own good work by launching a written tirade on the press and legal action against certain newspaper groups.

In an ITV television documentary that followed, Harry said he and William were "on different paths" and have "good days" and "bad days" in their relationship -- confirming rumours that the couple were diverging from the fold.

STEPPING BACK

In Wednesday's shock announcement, the couple said they intended to step back from frontline royalty and would attempt to become financially independent.

Currently their work and running costs are funded by Harry's father Prince Charles.

They said they will continue to support Queen Elizabeth and honour their duties to her, the Commonwealth and their patronages, indicating they are not fully quitting.

The couple also said they were going to launch a new charitable entity, and spend much of their time in North America.

Harry and Meghan were among the most senior members of the royal family and were expected to take a much bigger role as Queen Elizabeth scales back her duties and Charles eventually becomes king.

Their future is now up in the air.

More about
United Kingdom celebrities Prince Harry Meghan Markle British royalty

TRENDING

Student knocked down by red Honda while crossing Havelock Road
Student knocked down by red Honda while crossing Havelock Road
2 women offer to adopt infant found in rubbish bin
2 women offer to adopt infant found in rubbish bin
I cheated my way to toned arms, doing 20,000 bicep curls in 20 minutes with zero effort
I cheated my way to toned arms, doing 20,000 bicep curls in 20 minutes with zero effort
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash
R.chord Hsieh&#039;s estranged pregnant wife accuses his mistress of offering sex to get fame
R.chord Hsieh's estranged pregnant wife accuses his mistress of offering sex to get fame
No joke: Chinese man too lazy to remove winter coat tosses himself into luggage scanner
No joke: Chinese man too lazy to remove winter coat tosses himself into luggage scanner
Rats! JB mall under fire for using live hamsters in CNY decorations
Rats! JB mall under fire for using live hamsters in CNY decorations
Man admits to killing 25-year-old Grindr date and eating his testicles in US
Man admits to killing 25-year-old Grindr date and eating his testicles in US
Xiang Yun on deaths of close celeb friends: &#039;Not everyone walks with you to the end&#039;
Xiang Yun on deaths of close celeb friends: 'Not everyone walks with you to the end'
Keep on rolling: Man &#039;skis&#039; on roads in CBD
Keep on rolling: Man 'skis' on roads in CBD
Malaysian driver travels over 200km to return wallet to Singaporean Grab passenger
Malaysian driver travels over 200km to return wallet to Singaporean Grab passenger
How January babies Hong Huifang and Zoe Tay (she&#039;s turning 52!) celebrated their birthdays
How January babies Hong Huifang and Zoe Tay (she's turning 52!) celebrated their birthdays

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

A bargain shopper&#039;s guide to the cheapest finds in Johor Bahru
A bargain shopper's guide to the cheapest finds in Johor Bahru
Kitty Zhang swears by this shocking Empress Dowager Cixi&#039;s face mask
Kitty Zhang swears by this shocking Empress Dowager Cixi's face mask
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army

Home Works

9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
House tour: Beautiful 5-bedroom condominium with a large open-concept kitchen
House tour: Beautiful 5-bedroom condominium with a large open-concept kitchen
5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space
5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
Mum suspects 7-year-old of stealing. Turns out, he just had a side business
Mum suspects 7-year-old of stealing. Turns out, he just had a side business
Chinese couple use 7-year-old grandson to save cat
Chinese couple use 7-year-old grandson to save cat
Baby found alive in Bedok North block rubbish chute
Police searching for parents of baby found alive in Bedok North block rubbish chute

SERVICES