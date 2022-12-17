Harry and Meghan will be invited to King Charles' coronation: Sources

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will reportedly be invited to King Charles' coronation despite the claims they made about the royal family on their Netflix show.

Several sources told the Daily Mail on Friday (Dec 16) even though official invitations for next year's event have yet to be sent, Charles has said the couple will be welcome guests.

An insider was quoted by the publication saying: "Harry is his son and His Majesty will always love him.

"While things are difficult at the moment, the door will always be left ajar."

Another source told the Mail they thought it would be "unlikely" the invitation would be taken back even if Harry, 38, makes further accusations against the royals in his upcoming memoir Spare, due out Jan 10, ahead of his father's May 6 coronation at Westminster Abbey, London.

They added: "I know conversations have been had around them attending the Coronation and while there are a lot of potential pitfalls between now and then, I can't see His Majesty's attitude to this changing."

But another source told the Mail the Sussexes would be "utterly hypocritical" to come to the coronation after branding an unnamed member of the royal family racist.

They said: "It would be utterly hypocritical but then again not entirely unsurprising if they did, let's just say."

The Mail said Buckingham Palace declined to comment, saying the guest list for the coronation hadn't yet been compiled.

Harry's controversial statements in the Harry and Meghan Netflix show included a claim he had been brought up by alternative families in Africa and the Army.

