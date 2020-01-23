Harry, Meghan, their new neighbours and the paparazzi

In explaining his decision to give up his work as a senior member of Britain's royal family, Prince Harry laid part of the blame at the feet of the media, which he called a "powerful force."

Indeed, in a 2017 BBC documentary, Harry decried the paparazzi who hounded his mother Diana as a "pack of dogs." He surely hoped that with a move to Canada, the family could tame the tabloid scrum.

But sure enough, journalists from as far away as Australia have arrived on Vancouver Island, and pictures of Harry's wife Meghan walking the dogs, their son Archie strapped to her, quickly surfaced.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have threatened legal action over the pictures, but the photographers are also under fire from locals who say they are not going to tolerate invasions of privacy.

"It is a quiet place here," said Kathryn Sandberg, a long-time resident of North Saanich, the tiny seaside community where Harry, Meghan and son Archie are living, in the greater Victoria area.

"I think maybe one of the reasons why Meghan and Harry want to come here is because of this quiet, and because there are people who are respectful of privacy," Sandberg told AFP.

"And we wouldn't want to see that change."

Meghan was snapped hiking in Horth Hill Regional Park -- local news outlet Chek News published a video of locals confronting one photographer working on the story, Derek Shook.

"Do you think a guy like you does anything for this community?" one resident says to Shook, who told a reporter: "They don't get it. (...) They don't understand."

Shook said he had been camped out for 11 days in the area.

"It's a worldwide story," Shook told Chek News, adding that he felt Meghan had not exactly made it difficult for the snappers.

"If she wanted to, she could have put her head down. But she stood up tall and smiled and made sure that, you know, we were able to get the shot."

'HUGE' GLOBAL INTEREST

Amelia Brace, the North America correspondent for Australia's Channel 7, says the interest in her home country for news about the British royal couple is "huge". PHOTO: AFP

Amelia Brace is the North America correspondent for Australia's Channel 7. She is normally based in Los Angeles but arrived on Vancouver Island late Monday.

"The royals in Australia are huge. It's always one of our biggest stories," Brace told AFP from a vantage point near Harry and Meghan's temporary home, where she had just filmed her report.