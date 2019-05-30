Hazard scores twice as Chelsea thrash Arsenal 4-1 to win Europa League

Chelsea's Olivier Giroud celebrates with the trophy alongside Eden Hazard and team mates after winning the Europa League.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

BAKU - Eden Hazard scored twice and created a third to steer Chelsea to a 4-1 victory over London rivals Arsenal in the Europa League final in what looks likely to be the Belgium winger's final game for the Blues.

Chelsea destroyed Arsenal with four second-half goals that handed coach Maurizio Sarri his first major trophy at the age of 60, although that might not be enough to silence the speculation that he could also be leaving Stamford Bridge imminently.

Former Arsenal hero Olivier Giroud and Spain attacker Pedro each got a goal to give Chelsea their third European title in seven years, with the Champions League triumph in 2012 followed by their first Europa League victory in 2013.

Hazard, who joined Chelsea in 2012, looked emotional when he was substituted in the final minutes and held his hands over his eyes to an ovation in Baku's cavernous Olympic Stadium.

The Belgium winger has signalled he wants to move to Real Madrid in the close season.

"My dream was to play in the Premier League and I did it for seven years," Hazard told a television reporter shortly after the final whistle.

"Maybe I think it is time to say goodbye.

Chelsea
Chelsea's Eden Hazard celebrates scoring their third goal with Cesar Azpilicueta and team mates.
Photo: Reuters

"We will decide in a few days and the only target in my mind was to win this final. I have made my decision already and now I'm waiting on both clubs. I think it is a goodbye, but in football you never know."

After a tepid first half, Giroud put Chelsea ahead in the 49th minute with an angled header.

The Blues doubled their lead 10 minutes later when Pedro diverted a cross from Hazard beyond former Chelsea keeper Petr Cech, who was making his last appearance before retiring as a player.

With Arsenal on the ropes, defender Ainsley Maitland-Niles collided with Giroud to concede a penalty that Hazard stroked home after 65 minutes.

Alex Iwobi clawed a goal back for Arsenal but Chelsea restored their three-goal cushion in the 72nd minute when Hazard swapped passes with Giroud to score his second.

Arsenal have lost five of their six major European finals, with their only victory coming in the 1994 Cup Winners' Cup against Parma.

The defeat in the early hours of Thursday - the final in the Azerbaijan capital kicked off at 11pm local time to coincide with peak viewing time in England - also deprives Arsenal of their last chance to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Chelsea had already made sure of their place in Europe's elite competition by finishing third in the Premier League.

But Arsenal coach Unai Emery is on more solid ground than Chelsea's Sarri who, after one stop-start season at Stamford Bridge, has reportedly been targeted by Juventus back in his native Italy.

"Sarri is a great guy, a great coach and he deserves this," Chelsea defender David Luiz said.

"The manager did amazing for this club. I don't know about speculation, now is the time to talk about the title."

More about

football Europa League chelsea Arsenal Sports
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Wing chun devotee challenges Chinese MMA fighter and gets flattened in six seconds
Wing chun devotee challenges Chinese MMA fighter and gets flattened in six seconds
Woman kept $50,000 banked into her account from love scam
Woman kept $50,000 banked into her account from love scam
Over 30 plants removed from Pasir Ris corridor after complaints
Over 30 plants removed from Pasir Ris corridor after complaints
Liu Shishi reportedly suffering from postpartum depression
Liu Shishi reportedly suffering from postpartum depression
ciNE65 film competition draws more than 100 entries on meaning of &#039;Singapura&#039;
Local film competition draws more than 100 entries on meaning of 'Singapura'
Man in Taiwan cuts up wife&#039;s expensive bra after oil seeps out from it
Man in Taiwan cuts up wife's expensive bra after oil seeps out from it
Hong Kong singer Gillian Chung dispels rumours her marriage is on the rocks
Hong Kong singer Gillian Chung dispels rumours her marriage is on the rocks
Celebrity trainer Jordan Yeoh didn&#039;t leave his home for 3 days after durian fame
Celebrity trainer Jordan Yeoh didn't leave his home for 3 days after durian fame
Singapore-based paedophile Boris Kunsevitsky produced child pornography, stored it in e-folder named &#039;jailbait&#039;
Singapore-based paedophile Boris Kunsevitsky produced child pornography, stored it in e-folder named 'jailbait'
Grab driver offers disabled passenger discounted rides, warms the hearts of many online
Grab driver offers disabled passenger discounted rides, warms the hearts of many online
Daniel Wu nearly dies after appendix ruptures
Daniel Wu nearly dies after appendix ruptures
Keanu Reeves says he is a lonely guy
Keanu Reeves says he is a lonely guy

LIFESTYLE

Free plushies and giant inflatables at Sentosa&#039;s Pokémon Carnival in June
Free plushies and giant inflatables at Sentosa's Pokémon Carnival in June
Meet the undergrad dad who funded his education and raised his family – at the same time
Meet the undergrad dad who funded his education and raised his family – at the same time
Ramadan grub: Break fast at these cool new restaurants
Ramadan grub: Break fast at these cool new restaurants
How to get National Day Parade (NDP) 2019 tickets: Possible (but not proven) ways you can increase your chances of successfully balloting for tickets
How to increase your chances of getting NDP2019 tickets

Home Works

House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: A botanical, treehouse concept in this four-room HDB home in Ang Mo Kio
House tour: A botanical, treehouse concept in this four-room HDB home in Ang Mo Kio

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Karen Mok&#039;s current concert tour will be her last
Karen Mok's current concert tour will be her last
Burger King drops Mala burgers while McDonald&#039;s hits back with return of spicy McNuggets and curry sauce bottle
Burger King drops Mala burgers while McDonald's hits back with return of spicy McNuggets and curry sauce bottle
Kingdom star Kento Yamazaki a fan of yam paste
Kingdom star Kento Yamazaki a fan of yam paste
You missed it: Priscilla Wong, Edwin Siu hold intimate wedding in Bali
You missed it: Priscilla Wong, Edwin Siu hold intimate wedding in Bali

SERVICES