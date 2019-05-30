Hazard scores twice as Chelsea thrash Arsenal 4-1 to win Europa League

Chelsea's Olivier Giroud celebrates with the trophy alongside Eden Hazard and team mates after winning the Europa League.

BAKU - Eden Hazard scored twice and created a third to steer Chelsea to a 4-1 victory over London rivals Arsenal in the Europa League final in what looks likely to be the Belgium winger's final game for the Blues.

Chelsea destroyed Arsenal with four second-half goals that handed coach Maurizio Sarri his first major trophy at the age of 60, although that might not be enough to silence the speculation that he could also be leaving Stamford Bridge imminently.

Former Arsenal hero Olivier Giroud and Spain attacker Pedro each got a goal to give Chelsea their third European title in seven years, with the Champions League triumph in 2012 followed by their first Europa League victory in 2013.

Hazard, who joined Chelsea in 2012, looked emotional when he was substituted in the final minutes and held his hands over his eyes to an ovation in Baku's cavernous Olympic Stadium.

The Belgium winger has signalled he wants to move to Real Madrid in the close season.

"My dream was to play in the Premier League and I did it for seven years," Hazard told a television reporter shortly after the final whistle.

"Maybe I think it is time to say goodbye.

Chelsea's Eden Hazard celebrates scoring their third goal with Cesar Azpilicueta and team mates.

Photo: Reuters

"We will decide in a few days and the only target in my mind was to win this final. I have made my decision already and now I'm waiting on both clubs. I think it is a goodbye, but in football you never know."

After a tepid first half, Giroud put Chelsea ahead in the 49th minute with an angled header.

The Blues doubled their lead 10 minutes later when Pedro diverted a cross from Hazard beyond former Chelsea keeper Petr Cech, who was making his last appearance before retiring as a player.

With Arsenal on the ropes, defender Ainsley Maitland-Niles collided with Giroud to concede a penalty that Hazard stroked home after 65 minutes.