Hazardous bushfire smoke blankets Sydney, residents warned to stay inside

SYDNEY - Heavy winds stirred dozens of fires across Australia's east coast on Tuesday (Nov 19), blanketing Sydney in hazardous smoke and prompting health warnings for the country's most populous city.

Wildfires have destroyed about 1 million ha of farmland and bush over the past couple of weeks, fuelled by tinder-dry conditions after three years of drought that experts say has been exacerbated by climate change.

Strong winds fanned around 60 fires still ablaze across New South Wales (NSW) state and officials said smoke that stretched across Sydney was measured at 10 times above hazardous levels in some parts of the city.

The NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) said the smoke would linger for most of Tuesday as strong winds exacerbated the threat of more fires across Australia's east coast.

The state's health department said people should stay inside as much as possible.