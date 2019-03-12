He knows the truth, says woman at centre of Britain's Prince Andrew sex scandal

LONDON - An American woman who says she was forced to have underage sex with Britain's Prince Andrew has appealed to Britons to take her side, saying that only she was telling the truth.

Virginia Giuffre says she was trafficked by the disgraced late US financier Jeffrey Epstein and forced to have sex with his friends, including the British royal when she was 17 years old.

Prince Andrew categorically denies the allegations.

In an interview to be broadcast on BBC TV on Monday (Dec 2), Giuffre dismissed his denials and gave details of a trip to London in 2001 when she said she was taken by Epstein to meet the prince.

"He knows what happened. I know what happened, and there's only one of us telling the truth, and I know that's me," Giuffre told BBC Panorama in extracts released by the broadcaster.

"I implore the people in the UK to stand up beside me, to help me fight this fight, to not accept this as being ok. This is not some sordid sex story. This is a story of being trafficked, this is a story of abuse and this is a story of your guys' royalty."

Andrew, 59, Queen Elizabeth's second son, denies the accusations or having any relationship with Giuffre, who was previously named Virginia Roberts.

In response to the excerpts of Giuffre's interview, a Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said: "It is emphatically denied that The Duke of York had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Virginia Roberts. Any claim to the contrary is false and without foundation."