Heavy rains in Mexico leave more than 20 dead

MEXICO CITY — Heavy rainfall in Mexico has left at least 21 people dead and more missing, authorities said on Friday (Oct 10), as downpours triggered several landslides, cut off power in some municipalities and caused rivers to burst their banks.

Civil protection authorities in Hidalgo state reported 16 deaths and said at least 1,000 homes and hundreds of schools had been affected.

Puebla state governor Alejandro Armenta said at least three people had died in landslides and another five had been reported missing. Authorities reported two more deaths in Veracruz state.

"We are working to support the population, open roads and restore electrical services," President Claudia Sheinbaum said in a post on X. She shared photos of emergency responders carrying supplies as they waded knee-deep in flooded streets.

The ministry of defence said it had deployed over 5,400 personnel to help monitor, evacuate and clean up affected areas.

Meanwhile, storms Raymond and Priscilla have been dumping rains on the Baja California peninsula and the country's western Pacific seaboard.

