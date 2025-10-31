Heavy rains in New York kill 2, disrupt flights

Heavy rains lashed New York on Thursday (Oct 30), killing two people in the city, Mayor Eric Adams said, while accompanying storms disrupted flights and weather authorities warned of floods in some areas.

Media have reported incidents of flooding and damage while officials at the city's JFK, LaGuardia and Newark airports said flight schedules were disrupted.

"This storm broke rainfall records for Oct 30," Adams said on X, adding that much of the rain forecast to fall over a few hours fell in a 10-minute window in the afternoon.

Weather authorities reported a record-breaking 1.85 inches of rain in Central Park, while 2.09 inches fell at LaGuardia Airport and 1.99 inches at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

The National Weather Service also issued coastal flood warnings for parts of the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens.

