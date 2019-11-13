High tide: French police warn cocaine fortune hunters off beaches

Authorities have closed beaches in southwest France as packages of cocaine continue to mysteriously wash up along the country's Atlantic coast, with more than 1,000 kilograms discovered since mid-October, a prosecutor said Tuesday.

The packages are now being found farther north, with a five-kilo parcel turning up at Camaret-sur-Mer on the western tip of Brittany on Tuesday, Philippe Astruc, the public prosecutor in Rennes, told AFP.

"It's the same cargo," Astruc said, adding that "we're going to still be finding them for a while".

"Each tide brings in a batch. They are still fairly significant with around 100 kilos arriving each day all along the coast," he said.

Customs officers are also finding some of the packages at sea, he said.

Officials in Rennes are coordinating the searches for the packages, which have appeared on hundreds of kilometres of coastline all the way south to the posh resort town of Biarritz.

Around 100 investigators are working with European counterparts as well as the US Drug Enforcement Agency to try to figure out why the drugs have been washing ashore almost daily, Astruc said.