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Homophobic chant returns in Mexico's World Cup match against the Czech Republic

Homophobic chant returns in Mexico's World Cup match against the Czech Republic
General view during the pregame ceremony before the World Cup Group A football match between Czechia and Mexico in Mexico City on Wednesday (June 24).
PHOTO: Associated Press
PUBLISHED ONJune 25, 2026 3:34 AM

MEXICO CITY — Fans at Mexico's final World Cup group stage match on Wednesday (June 24) chanted a slur that has previously led to fines and other sanctions against the country's football federation.

The slur, which literally means male prostitute in Spanish, could be heard at the Azteca stadium toward the end of the first half when Czech goalkeeper Matej Kovar took a goal kick.

The chant has cost Mexico hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines levied by Fifa. 

It rose to popularity roughly 25 years ago and is used to intimidate goalkeepers when they take goal kicks.

It went viral in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and was heard again in Russia during the 2018 World Cup and four years later in Qatar. 

It has persisted despite attempts by the Mexican football federation to stop it.

Mexico had already advanced to the knockout phase as Group A winners ahead of the match against the Czech Republic.

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World CupmexicofootballFIFAHomosexuality/LGBT
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