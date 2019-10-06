Hong Kong protests against extradition law spill into Sydney

Protesters march behind a banner at NSW State Library, during a protest against the proposed Hong Kong extradition law, in Sydney, Australia, June 9, 2019.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

SYDNEY - Anger in Hong Kong over a move to allow extraditions to mainland China spilled over into Sydney on Sunday, with migrants gathering for a protest and urging the Australian government to condemn the proposed new law.

Accountant Ida Lee, one of 1,000 people who gathered in central Sydney, told Reuters she valued her freedom of speech, and that expatriates feared being seized by China as they travelled through Hong Kong.

"Ordinary people like me, I think, will live in perpetual fear of breaking some law in China, and as we're passing through Hong Kong we'll be arrested and extradited," she said.

Hong Kong government officials have repeatedly defended the proposed bill that would allow suspects to be sent to China to face trial, saying the law carries adequate safeguards. But many of its opponents deeply question the fairness and transparency of the Chinese court system and worry about security forces contriving charges.

Australia, with a population of 25 million, has a large Chinese diaspora. More than 500,000 people born in China and more than 86,000 people born in Hong Kong were in Australia as of the 2016 census.

Protest organiser Jared Fu, a university student, called on the Australian government to condemn the proposed law, as the United States, Canada and the European Union had done.

Protesters gather in front of the NSW State Library in Sydney's CBD to march against Hong Kong's proposed extradition law, June 9, 2019. 
Photo: Reuters

"Our major concerns regarding this bill include possible political persecution and human rights violations and even threats to personal safety if detained by China," he said.

Australia's government has not condemned the law but a Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson told Reuters on Sunday that its consul-general in Hong Kong had raised the issue with senior levels of the city's government.

"The Australian government is taking a close interest in the proposed amendments to the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance in Hong Kong, including to ascertain any impacts on Australian residents," the spokesperson said via email.

Fu told the crowd the protest had been organised by volunteers and not by any political organisation in either Hong Kong or Australia.

"This is essential to clarify considering China's government habitually accuses all foreign movements concerning Hong Kong of Western conspiracy," he said.

"This is not true. We are out here today because we not only care about human rights, we also care about Hong Kong and Australians who may have connections with Hong Kong as well."

Jacob Cheng, 62, a sales manager who moved from Hong Kong to Sydney in 1989, said Hong Kong residents had to defend their freedom and democracy for the sake of future generations.

"If Hong Kong people are not standing out (to protest) and get the law passed, the woe will pass on to our kids and their kids," he told Reuters in Cantonese.

Half a million people were expected to brave sweltering heat on Sunday in Hong Kong to press the government to scrap the proposed law.

More about

Hong Kong Australia protests
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

1-Altitude employee found dead in construction manhole on One Raffles Place roof
1-Altitude employee found dead in construction manhole on One Raffles Place roof
Johor Crown Prince&#039;s tweet sparks controversy on social media
Johor Crown Prince's tweet sparks controversy on social media
Actor Wang Yuqing, three times married, has found love again
Actor Wang Yuqing, three times married, has found love again
Commemorative $20 notes out of stock at several bank branches on first day
Resold on Carousell for $388: Commemorative $20 notes out of stock at several bank branches on first day
Not cool: Fake Himalaya Salt candy making its rounds; Sheng Siong says theirs is legit
Not cool: Fake Himalaya Salt candy making its rounds; Sheng Siong says theirs is legit
Elderly pedestrian dies after getting run over by truck: &#039;I heard a scream and cracking sound&#039;
Elderly pedestrian dies after getting run over by rubbish truck in Jurong
8 taken to hospital in PIE crashes
8 taken to hospital in PIE crashes
Man in China &#039;drags new adopted dog with car due to its smell&#039;
Man in China 'drags new adopted dog with car due to its smell'
42-year age gap between former child singer and Datuk a hot topic in Malaysia
42-year age gap between former child singer and Datuk a hot topic in Malaysia
Huawei has a different name for the international version of its mobile OS
Huawei has a different name for the international version of its mobile OS
Singapore actor Joshua Ang warns about horror confinement nanny after 1-week-old baby gets admitted to ICU
Joshua Ang warns about horror confinement nanny after 1-week-old baby gets admitted to ICU
Model Ngoc Trinh may be fined for skimpy Cannes outfit
Model Ngoc Trinh may be fined for skimpy Cannes outfit

LIFESTYLE

Jewel Changi Airport&#039;s massive playground opens today - but be prepared to pay up to $54 for the full experience
Jewel Changi Airport's massive playground opens today - but be prepared to pay up to $54
Good deals must share June 10-16: Free-flow xiao long bao and free Haagen-Dazs froyo minicups
Free-flow xiao long bao, free Haagen-Dazs froyo minicups and other deals
Seven things you should never heat in the microwave
Seven things you should never heat in the microwave
10 things to keep in mind when booking Airbnb accommodation
10 things to keep in mind when booking Airbnb accommodation

Home Works

This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Don&#039;t get duped, Jeanette Aw warns fans against online imposters
Don't get duped, Jeanette Aw warns fans against online imposters
Viral video on how to test if your food is fake or real found to be &#039;mostly false&#039;
Viral video to test for fake food is mostly fake
Dad in China dresses up as clown to earn money for 2-year-old daughter&#039;s medical bills
Dad in China dresses up as clown to earn money for 2-year-old daughter's medical bills
Taiwanese supermodel Lin Chi-ling marries Japanese boyband member Akira
Jerry Yan surprised by Lin Chi-ling's marriage news

SERVICES