Hopes of finding missing South Koreans fade after Budapest boat tragedy

Hopes of finding survivors from one of Hungary's worst boat disasters were fading on Thursday, a day after a collision on the Danube left seven South Korean tourists dead and 21 other people missing.

The Mermaid sightseeing boat capsized and sank in just seconds after colliding with a much larger river cruise ship on a busy stretch of the Danube river in the heart Budapest in driving rain on Wednesday evening.

Thirty-five people were on board the Mermaid, most of them South Korean tourists including a six-year-old girl who was travelling with her mother and grandparents and remains missing.

The boat's captain and a crew member -- both Hungarian -- are also missing following the disaster in which only seven people aboard the Mermaid are known to have survived.

Police said on Thursday that the captain of the larger ship, the 135-metre four-storey Viking Sigyn, had been taken into custody and "questioned as a suspect... in relation to 'endangering waterborne traffic resulting in multiple deaths'."

"After being questioned, 64-year-old Yuriy C., a resident of Odessa, was detained and a request for his arrest has been made," the statement added.

Police and army boats mounted a second night of search activity on the chilly and fast-moving river but the operation has been complicated by high river levels and a strong current after weeks of heavy rainfall.

At the time of the collision, most passengers were sheltering from heavy rain inside the boat, Mihaly Toth, a spokesman for Mermaid owner Panorama Deck told weekly magazine HVG.