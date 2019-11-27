Horrible bosses: Dutch supermarket chain Albert Heijn drops 'bizarre' request for staff underwear photos

PHOTO: Reuters
AFP

The Netherlands' top supermarket chain said it has ditched plans to ask staff to upload photos of themselves in their underwear to work out sizes for new uniforms.

The Albert Heijn retailer had asked workers at one of its stores in the eastern city of Nijmegen to send the pictures using an "innovative mobile app".

But it changed course after the Dutch newspaper NRC quoted stunned employees as complaining about the plan.

"I saw a poster hanging in our canteen and I was shocked," 17-year-old Jochem de Haes, who works at the Nijmegen branch, told NRC.

"My mother thought it was a joke. But the manager told us that if we do not do it, we can't be in the store any more because we do not have the right corporate clothing."

Albert Heijn insisted the plan was voluntary and was aimed at helping bring in new uniforms for staff at its 1,000 Dutch stores.

"We conducted a test with an innovative mobile app in one of our supermarkets in order to determine clothing sizes in a quick and efficient way," Albert Heijn said in a statement.

"In this test we asked associates to upload a personal photo in close-fitted clothing or underwear for automatic analyses by the app.

"Although participation was voluntarily and pictures were not visible to management, this should never have happened. We have cancelled the pilot yesterday and we apologise to all involved."

The Dutch Data Protection Authority said the move was "bizarre".

"Albert Heijn has no basis at all for imposing this on his employees," it was quoted as saying by NRC.

It is not the first technical mix-up for the supermarket chain, which suffered two major breakdowns at checkouts in the space of a month earlier this year, causing huge queues.

More about
Netherlands supermarkets Employers/Employees

TRENDING

&#039;You were such a gentleman&#039;: Godfrey Gao&#039;s sudden death leaves celebrities grieving and in disbelief
'You were such a gentleman': Godfrey Gao's sudden death leaves celebrities grieving and in disbelief
&#039;Driver did not sleep for 72 hours&#039;: Singapore mum shares coach bus horror story
'Driver did not sleep for 72 hours': Singapore mum shares coach bus horror story
No money, no hope: South Korea&#039;s young, low-income &#039;dirt spoons&#039; turn against President Moon Jae-in
No money, no hope: South Korea's young, low-income 'dirt spoons' turn against President Moon Jae-in
SGH patient in hospital gown caught on video riding mobility scooter in Chinatown bus lane
SGH patient in hospital gown caught on video riding mobility scooter in Chinatown bus lane
Why I have no intention of taking over my parents&#039; business and becoming my own boss
Why I have no intention of taking over my parents' business and becoming my own boss
How much money should we give our parents every month?
How much money should we give our parents every month?
Air stewardess reminds fellow cabin crew not to lift passengers&#039; luggage after colleague broke her arm
Air stewardess reminds fellow cabin crew not to lift passengers' luggage after colleague broke her arm
NEA officer caught vaping just after issuing summons to smoker
NEA officer caught vaping just after issuing summons to smoker
&#039;I got married at 50... and it&#039;s the best decision I ever made&#039;
'I got married at 50... and it's the best decision I ever made'
8 changes to the Singapore education system you should know about this year
8 changes to the Singapore education system you should know about this year
Over 400 complaints after TVB artist Priscilla Wong made fun of actor Tony Hung&#039;s manhood
Over 400 complaints after TVB artist Priscilla Wong made fun of actor Tony Hung's manhood
Miss Universe Singapore costume draws flak from designers, netizens
Miss Universe Singapore costume draws flak from designers, netizens

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Tips for the kiasu Singaporean to survive the Black Friday sales
Tips for the kiasu Singaporean to survive the Black Friday sales
Famed Tokyo sushi restaurant Jiro dropped from Michelin gourmet guide
Famed Tokyo sushi restaurant Jiro dropped from Michelin gourmet guide
How to manage your 3-year-old&#039;s tantrums and bad behaviour
How to manage your 3-year-old's tantrums and bad behaviour
$30 Ikea Christmas buffet, free sushi at Nihon Mura &amp; other deals this week
$30 Ikea Christmas buffet, free sushi at Nihon Mura & other deals this week

Home Works

A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home
A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home
How to choose your material: Tempered glass
How to choose your material: Tempered glass
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Speeding car falls off flyover in India, kills pedestrian
Speeding car falls off flyover in India, kills pedestrian
Jordan Chan faces jail for photo of his ballot paper
Jordan Chan faces jail for photo of his ballot paper
&#039;I&#039;ll just cry by myself&#039;: Rising K-pop stars AB6IX open up on how they deal with stress
'I'll just cry by myself': Rising K-pop stars AB6IX open up on how they deal with stress
Kenneth Ma says Jacqueline Wong didn&#039;t talk to him about her latest drama
Kenneth Ma says Jacqueline Wong didn't talk to him about her latest drama

SERVICES