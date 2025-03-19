Hospital bosses say new evidence casts doubt on UK nurse Letby's baby murder convictions

LONDON — A public enquiry examining how British nurse Lucy Letby was able to murder babies in her care should be suspended because new evidence casts real doubt on her convictions, the lawyer for the hospital's senior managers said on Tuesday (March 18).

Letby, 35, was found guilty of murdering seven children and attempting to murder eight more between June 2015 and June 2016 while working in the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital (COCH) in northern England, making her Britain's most prolific serial child killer of modern times.

Letby has failed with a number of appeals, but medical experts have since publicly challenged the evidence on which she was convicted, casting doubt on whether the babies were murdered.

Her lawyer has now applied to the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC), which examines potential miscarriages of justice, to have her convictions re-examined.

"There now appears to be a real likelihood that there are alternative explanations for these deaths and unexplained collapses, namely poor clinical management and care and natural causes," Kate Blackwell, lawyer for the senior managers at the COCH, said in written submissions to the enquiry, set up to determine how the killings went undetected.

She asked for the enquiry to be paused until there was clarity as to Letby's involvement.

"If there is evidence to indicate that there are alternative explanations, then it would be wrong for the enquiry to ignore it because it is inconvenient."

On Monday, the enquiry chair Kathryn Thirlwall said at the start of closing submissions she would hear arguments why the enquiry should be paused after the managers, a senior lawmaker and Letby's own lawyer asked for a suspension.

Amidst the doubts voiced about Letby's guilt, police are still investigating whether she murdered other babies, and have expanded their enquiry into possible corporate manslaughter at the COCH, which is focused on the hospital's senior leadership, to also consider gross negligence manslaughter by individuals.

Blackwell said senior managers accepted they had got things wrong, but said they vociferously denied accusations they "deliberately and knowingly" protected a murderer.

Peter Skelton, a lawyer representing a number of families of children involved, said completing the enquiry was the only fair and sensible course of action, adding there were multiple problems with the doubts raised about Letby's guilt.

"What has been presented with great fanfare as new and incontrovertible evidence turns out to be old and full of analytical holes," he told the enquiry.

