Hosts Germany crush 10-man Scotland 5-1 in Euro 2024 opener

MUNICH, Germany - Germany thrashed 10-man Scotland 5-1 on June 14 with three goals in the first half to make a triumphant start to their Euro 2024 campaign and lay down a marker with the biggest opening game margin of victory in the tournament's history.

The Germans, hunting a record fourth European title and first major trophy after a barren decade, scored through Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala and a Kai Havertz penalty, before Niclas Fuellkrug and Emre Can added two more late in the second half.

Scotland, who had defender Ryan Porteous sent off on the stroke of halftime, got on the scoresheet in the 87th minute courtesy of Antonio Ruediger's deflected own goal.

Germany next face Hungary on June 19, before taking on Switzerland in their final Group A match.

The Scots, who lost Porteous for a studs-up challenge on Ilkay Gundogan that earned the hosts their penalty, must quickly go back to the drawing board if they are to make it past the group stage for the first time ever in a major tournament.

The Germans, who lost their opening matches at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups as well as the previous Euros in 2021, dominated possession from the start with the Scots defending high.

That ambitious strategy proved fatal for the visitors, who left far too many open spaces at the back, and it did not take long for the hosts to punish them.

Toni Kroos flighted a perfect 30-metre cross for Joshua Kimmich who timed his pass to Wirtz perfectly for the winger to drill home for a 10th minute lead and become the youngest scorer for Germany at any Euros at the age of 21.

With Scotland still recovering, Germany struck again nine minutes later, with Gundogan slipping another ball past the Scottish backline, this time for Havertz on the left, with the forward laying it off for Musiala in the box to rifle in.

It was the start all of Germany been hoping for but there was more to come with Porteus' reckless challenge and direct dismissal conceding a spot kick that Havertz easily converted.

It was one-way traffic again after the break and Germany added a fourth through substitute Fuellkrug's shot in the 69th as Scotland coach Steve Clarke, the first man to lead the team to back-to-back Euros, looked on helplessly.

Scotland, who did not have one effort on or off target, pulled a goal back in the 87th minute when Ruediger headed the ball into his own net but substitute Emre Can then curled home a shot in stoppage time for the Germans' fifth goal.

The reeling Scots next play the Swiss on June 19.

