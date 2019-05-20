House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width

House Tour: Home with a lap pool built on land that only measures 4 metres in width!

We all know how prime the property in a congested city can be, but in Brazil this homeowner has found an ingenious way to work around the narrow plot of land that he was able to find. With only four metres in width, this house is designed like a magic box that reveals amazingly spacious interiors once you step beyond the front door...

The double-storey facade at the front of the house actually opens up to a living space, which leads onto a deck with a lap pool!

Wooden decking line the side of the lap pool, while cosy outdoor furniture add a touch of style on both ends of the pool. On the opposite side lies another complex housing the master bedroom and bathroom.

From the second storey of the front complex, one can look down onto the lap pool and also realise just how narrow the plot of land really is (sandwiched between other buildings no less).

Beyond the front door, the living space is warm, cosy and accented with white-washed walls to make the space feel larger than it really is.

Minimal treatment was given to the stairs so that there'd be no handrails making the hallway feel closed-in.

The entrance foyer is anchored by a large rug with a geometric pattern, setting the scene for the rest of the home. There's a sense of vitality and liveliness from the colourful paintings on the walls.

Walking pass the lap pool, you get to the master bedroom, which has been kept simple but far from plain!

Once again, the designer decided to play down the need for walls, using a partition to separate the sleeping area from the master bathroom behind.

Colourful tiles help to brighten up the sink and bathtub areas, bringing together the whole look of the home in a cohesive and harmonious manner. So who says it's not possible to make a small space feel larger than life!

