How many people have been killed in the US-Israel war on Iran?

Hundreds of people have been killed across the Middle East since the US and Israel attacked Iran on Feb 28, with Gulf states that host US military bases and personnel as well as Lebanon quickly drawn into the conflict.

Here are the death tolls from the war as reported by countries as of March 11, more than a week after it began. Reuters has not independently verified these deaths.

Iran

At least 1,270 people have been killed, according to state media reports, including 40 people who were killed on Monday (March 9) in an Israeli strike on a residential area in Tehran.

Iran's UN Ambassador Amir Saeid said more than 1,300 civilians were killed in the war.

The reason for the discrepancy was not clear.

The Iranian army has said that at least 104 people were killed after a US submarine sank an Iranian warship off Sri Lanka's coast on March 4.

Lebanon

At least 594 people have been killed in Israeli strikes, according to Lebanese authorities.

The World Health Organisation said at least 84 of those killed were children.

Iraq

At least 16 people have been killed, according to Iraqi police and health officials. One commander from Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of Iran-backed armed factions, was killed in an airstrike on his vehicle on March 5, police sources told Reuters.

Israel

Twelve people have been killed, including nine people in an Iranian missile strike on Beit Shemesh near Jerusalem on March 1, according to Israel's ambulance service Magen David Adom.

The military said two soldiers were killed in southern Lebanon, the first fatalities among its troops since hostilities with Hezbollah resumed last week after the group attacked Israel in support of Iran.

US

Seven service members have been killed inaction during operations against Iran, the US military said.

Syria

Four people were killed when an Iranian missile struck a building in the southern Syrian city of Sweida on Feb 28, state news agency Sana said.

UAE

Six people have been killed in Iranian attacks, according to the UAE's defence ministry.

Saudi Arabia

Two people were killed when a projectile fell on a residential location in Al-Kharj city, southeast of the capital Riyadh.

Bahrain

Two people were killed in two separate Iranian attacks, with the most recent hitting a residential building in the capital Manama, according to the interior ministry.

Kuwait

Two people, including a child, have been killed in Iranian attacks on the country, according to Kuwait's health ministry.

Two interior ministry officers and two army soldiers were also killed on duty, the army said.

Oman

One person was killed after a projectile hit the Marshall Islands-flagged product tanker MKD VYOM off the coast of Muscat, its manager said.

