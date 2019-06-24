How a spider venom toxin could tackle malaria

Scientists are conducting an experiment to test whether a a toxin found in spider venom can provide a breakthrough in the worldwide fight against malaria.

UNITED STATES - "Losing a child was really painful for me, or for any parent for that matter. So if we can find a solution against this disease which killed my child, other people we will thank god. They should do everything to eradicate this disease."

For men like Dramane Oeudraogo, a cure for malaria cannot come soon enough.

Now scientists are hoping a fungus which is genetically-engineered to produce a toxin found in spider venom can provide a breakthrough in treating the deadly disease.

"We took a gene from a spider and we put that spider gene which encodes an insect-selective toxin, we put that gene into the fungus," said Raymond St. Leger, co-author of study and distinguished university professor in the department of entomology at the University of Maryland.