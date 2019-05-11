Huawei's new campus looks more like Disneyland than a high tech research centre

Chinese tech giant Huawei has built a massive research centre in Dongguan, just on the shore of Lake Songshan - and it looks like a magical castle that's straight out of a fairytale book!
The campus spans across a whopping 15 million sq ft, and is divided into four zones, which is then divided into 12 blocks. Largely inspired by European architecture, each block is named after a European city, such as Paris, Verona and Granada.
Since the campus is so huge, the best way to move around is through the railway train, which consists of two cars and departs every 10 minutes.
Apart from offices and meeting rooms, the research centre houses a variety of recreation centres, retail stores, as well as cafes, so that employees living and working there won't feel isolated from urban life.
While the campus is not open to public just yet, Huawei allows its employees to bring their family members and partners around the campus for tours!
The designers behind the new Huawei research centre looked to European architecture for much of its inspiration, as they wanted to create a brand new environment in contrast to China's megacities (like Shenzhen) for its employees.
This article was first published in Home & Decor.
