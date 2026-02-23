Hundreds protest in Verona ahead of Olympics closing ceremony

VERONA, Italy — Hundreds of people marched through the streets of Verona a few hours before the Olympics closing ceremony to protest against housing costs and environmental concerns linked to the Winter Games.

The rally, "Olympics? No thanks", was organised by university groups and associations that oppose hosting an event they say disrupts forests, pours concrete onto fragile land and deepens social inequality.

"We are here to defend our territory from speculation... and from the impossible cost of attending events," said Giannina Dal Bosco, a 76‑year‑old activist.

Tickets for the ceremony were priced from 950 euros (S$1,420) to a top level of 2,900 euros. It started at 8.30pm (Monday, 3.30am SGT) inside Verona's ancient Roman arena.

One banner read: "Fewer Games for the few, more homes for everyone."

Francesca, 34, who travelled from Vicenza, about 6 km away, said the landscape had been "disfigured" by new Olympic structures.

"They built concrete monstrosities like the bobsleigh track, which will serve no purpose," she said. "Public money has been wasted that could have been used for hydrogeological safety and housing plans."

Several protesters wore keffiyeh scarves and waved Palestinian flags.

Protesters marched for around two hours outside the security perimeter, from the 16th‑century Porta Palio to the 19th‑century Arsenal Square.

They briefly stopped at the point closest to the red zone, unsuccessfully asking to be allowed inside. Before the march moved on, activists painted the words "five circles, a thousand debts" in large letters on the road.

Verona's mayor Damiano Tommasi said high‑profile events such as the Olympics always carried the risk of people seeking visibility and trying to exploit the moment, and that it was appropriate to deploy a heightened level of security.

A much larger demonstration — drawing nearly 10,000 people — took place in Milan on the first day of the Games and later turned violent.

