Hungarian election victor Magyar says he'd speak with Putin and ask him to end the war in Ukraine

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Hungarian election winner Peter Magyar said on Monday (April 13) that if Russian President Vladimir Putin were to initiate a call with him, he would speak with him and tell him to end the war in Ukraine.

"If Vladimir Putin calls, I'll pick up the phone," he said at his first news conference after his landslide win against Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a Putin ally.

"If we did talk, I could tell him that it would be nice to end the killing after four years and end the war."

"It would probably be a short phone conversation and I don't think he would end the war on my advice," he said.

Magyar's statement was likely greeted with pleasure by many across the EU who had grown accustomed to Orban's conciliatory tone when discussing the war or Putin.

From the jubilant crowds along the Danube in Budapest to executive offices in Brussels, praise and even glee abounded for Hungary's next leader after he won Sunday's election in a landslide.

But the outpouring after his victory focused mainly on the prospect of no longer having to deal with Orban, who many saw as a threat to Europe's peace and prosperity.

From Madrid to Helsinki, many hope that Magyar's win will help unshackle the 27-nation EU as it faces hybrid warfare attacks from Moscow, an antagonistic Washington and Beijing's economic pressure.

EU leaders had been increasingly frustrated with Orban over his takeover of democratic institutions and vetoing of strategic action like a 90-billion-euro (S$134.8 billion) loan for Ukraine.

It remains to be seen whether those hopes will be fulfilled.

Magyar avoided talking about Ukraine or divisive issues like LGTBQ rights on the campaign trail, and was previously a longtime conservative insider in Orban's party.

He told The Associated Press that he would work more closely with the EU and the 32-nation Nato military alliance that was forged to thwart aggression from Moscow.

"All Hungarians know that this is a shared victory. Our homeland made up its mind. It wants to live again. It wants to be a European country," Magyar said during his victory speech on Sunday.

Olga Oliker, the director of European Security at the International Crisis Group, said that "where Orban slowed actions and blocked consensus, Magyar, as he defines Hungary's relationships with its European allies, to say nothing of those with Ukraine, Russia and the US, can help shape the future of Europe".

Unlocking EU funds for Ukraine

After Magyar takes his oath of office in May, the new prime minister could potentially lift Hungary's veto and enable the European Commission to provide Ukraine with the 90-billion-eur loan that Orban had agreed to in December and then backtracked on, enraging his fellow leaders.

EU diplomats will discuss Wednesday how best to fast-track the funds to Kyiv, a Cypriot official said on condition of anonymity because the person wasn't authorised to be named.

Cyprus currently holds the rotating EU presidency.

Hungary borders Ukraine, and the pro-Russia Orban had long demonized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

While congratulating Magyar on X, Zelensky said that "we are ready for meetings and joint constructive work for the benefit of both nations, as well as for the sake of Europe's peace, security, and stability".

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Russia respects the outcome of the Hungarian vote and expects to maintain contacts with the country's new leadership.

He said that "as for what action Hungary's new leadership will take, we probably need to be patient and see what happens".

European institutions hope Orban problem is over

The prospect of a nimbler, faster-acting Europe drove widespread praise for Magyar from several European leaders.

EU negotiators had to increasingly find workarounds when Orban blocked policy decisions.

He also held up Sweden's accession to Nato.

Magyar said that he received calls on Sunday night — before he even took the stage to announce his victory — from French President Emmanuel Macron, Nato Secretary-General Mark Rutte, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who was frequently vilified by Orban during his campaign.

"Today, Europe is Hungarian," von der Leyen said at a news conference in Brussels on Monday.

"The people of Hungary have spoken and they have reclaimed their European path."

"Today Europe wins and European values win," said Spain's left-wing Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez in a post on X on Sunday night.

Poland's centre-right Prime Minister Donald Tusk exclaimed on social media: "Back together! Glorious victory, dear friends!"

Setback for Europe's populist right

Orban's defeat has reverberated across the world, including across the Atlantic where US President Donald Trump supported Orban's re-election bid and even dispatched US Vice President JD Vance to Budapest last week to stump for the incumbent.

Magyar's victory might signal a shift in European politics that has been dominated by a far-right shift over the past decade.

Magyar comes from a right-wing background but distanced himself from Orban's leadership.

With nationalist parties making headways in Germany and France, the electoral earthquake in Hungary shows that "Hungarians are sending a signal to the world", German lawmaker Daniel Freund said.

"The icon of illiberal anti-European forces has now failed — brought down by a disastrous economy, corruption and his own unfair electoral system," he said.

Orban's populist allies in the EU, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, congratulated Magyar, while praising the ousted strongman.

But Fico also brought up the Druzhba pipeline, shuttered since an attack in Ukraine — an issue Orban campaigned on and one exacerbated by rising energy prices over the Iran war.

Magyar has criticised Orban's government for failing to diversify its energy mix, and advocated for reaching new agreements and constructing new infrastructure to bring oil and gas from other sources into landlocked Hungary.

Both Babis and Fico pledged to work with Hungary's next leader.

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