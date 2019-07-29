Hungarian swimmer arrested on sexual harassment charge at world championships

Tamas Kenderesi was detained and questioned over an incident at a nightclub in Gwangju, South Korea.

GWANGJU, SOUTH KOREA - Hungarian swimmer Tamas Kenderesi, who has been competing at the world championships in South Korea, has been banned from leaving the country after being arrested for sexual harassment, police said on Sunday (July 28).

Local police are investigating allegations against the Rio Olympics bronze medallist, who was detained and questioned over an incident at a nightclub in Gwangju, some 330km south of Seoul, a police official told AFP.

The 22-year-old finished last in the 200 metres butterfly final on Wednesday.

Hungarian team officials and swimming's governing body Fina confirmed that he had been released from custody and returned to the athletes' village, but he would not be allowed to leave the country for the next 10 days.