Husband of Russia's richest woman arrested on murder charge after office shootout

MOSCOW — Vladislav Bakalchuk, the estranged husband of Russia's richest woman, was arrested and charged with murder on Thursday (Sept 19), his lawyers said, after a deadly shootout at the Moscow office of Russia's largest online retailer.

Two people were killed in a shooting on Wednesday just a few blocks away from the Kremlin at the Wildberries office, as a dispute over the company's future took a violent turn. Seven others were wounded, including police officers.

Vladislav and his wife Tatyana Bakalchuk, who filed for divorce in July, have been embroiled in a bitter and public tussle since Wildberries announced plans to merge with outdoor advertising firm Russ Group in June.

Tatyana founded Wildberries, Russia's answer to Amazon, in 2004, growing it from an online clothes reseller into a major marketplace for all kinds of goods.

Both parties blamed each other for Wednesday's shooting.

Vladislav said he had arrived for a pre-arranged meeting and that it was staff at the office who fired the first shots. Tatyana said Vladislav and his colleagues had tried to seize the office and that there was no meeting scheduled.

Vladislav's lawyers said he had been arrested and charged with murder and the attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, something they said was a "blatant and unprecedented violation" of their client's rights.

The business dispute is centred around the merger that formed RVB, a new company with Robert Mirzoyan as CEO, which reduced Tatyana's overall stake to around 65 per cent in RVB from 99 per cent in Wildberries.

Vladislav at the time said his wife was being "manipulated". Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, who stepped in to support Vladislav, called the merger an "asset grab".

Tatyana has dismissed both of those allegations. The Kremlin said the merger had won President Vladimir Putin's backing but he would not interfere with its progress.

In a tearful video message posted on Telegram early on Thursday, Tatyana said: "Vladislav, what are you doing? How will you look into the eyes of your parents and our children? How could you bring the situation to such absurdity?"

The affair harks back to the 1990s, when deadly corporate turf battles were commonplace as huge swathes of property were redistributed after the fall of the Soviet Union.

ALSO READ: Trump assassination attempt suspect was seen as liability in Ukraine, ex-soldier recalls