Award Banner
Award Banner
world

Hyundai to recall over 294,000 US vehicles over seat belt anchor defect

Hyundai to recall over 294,000 US vehicles over seat belt anchor defect
A view of the Hyundai Ioniq 6 as it wins the 2023 World Car of the Year award, during the 2023 World Car Awards at the New York International Auto Show, in Manhattan, New York City, US on April 5, 2023.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONApril 10, 2026 8:18 AM

Hyundai Motor America is recalling 294,128 vehicles in the US due to a defect that could cause seat belt anchors to detach, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said (NHTSA) on Friday (April 10).

Here are some details:

The recall covers Hyundai Ioniq 6, Genesis G90, Hyundai Santa Fe, and Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid vehicles, the NHTSA said. 

A detached seat belt anchor may fail to properly restrain an occupant, increasing the risk of injury in a crash, according to the auto regulator. 

The agency said that dealers will inspect and reinforce or replace the seat belt anchors, as necessary.

[[nid:727782]]

MotoringCarsvehiclesHyundaiUnited States of America
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.