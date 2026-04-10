Hyundai to recall over 294,000 US vehicles over seat belt anchor defect

Hyundai Motor America is recalling 294,128 vehicles in the US due to a defect that could cause seat belt anchors to detach, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said (NHTSA) on Friday (April 10).

Here are some details:

The recall covers Hyundai Ioniq 6, Genesis G90, Hyundai Santa Fe, and Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid vehicles, the NHTSA said.

A detached seat belt anchor may fail to properly restrain an occupant, increasing the risk of injury in a crash, according to the auto regulator.

The agency said that dealers will inspect and reinforce or replace the seat belt anchors, as necessary.

[[nid:727782]]