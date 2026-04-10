Icelandair invites applications for 'really bad photographer', offers $63k and 10-day trip

Ever been told off for taking a bad picture of friends or family members? You might just be the candidate Icelandair is looking for.

The Icelandic carrier took to social media on Wednesday (April 8), inviting applications for a "really bad photographer" with no photography skills.

The post features what resembles an advertisement in the classifieds section of a newspaper, and details the necessary skills, or lack thereof, for the perfect candidate.

"Preferably bad at framing, not familiar with composition, white balance, colour theory, or image-making in general," the advertisement reads.

Additional requirements on the application website include being "frequently disappointed in your own photos", and "comfortable using a phone or basic camera without overthinking it".

The job assignment also entails a 10-day trip to Iceland in June with travel expenses covered, and a whopping US$50,000 (S$63,746) for photographs, content, and participation.

"Your photos may appear in a global campaign, so there's a chance for some fame, too," the application website reads.

The assignment appears to challenge even the worst photographers, with Icelandair insisting that the assignment will "prove that even the worst photographer can take great photos of Iceland".

The quirky job application has gone viral on social media, gathering hundreds of comments from netizens.

Many were tickled by the post and were quick to nominate the bad photographers in their social circles, with some listing their spouses and parents as perfect candidates.

Photographers also chimed in, with some being disappointed at being disqualified from the job.

"This is such a fun opportunity but insane to pay a bad photographer 50k USD when you have tons of very talented photographers in Iceland already," said one.

Other photographers also attempted to make a case for themselves, saying that they "know what it takes to create the worst images possible".

Applications for the role are open till April 30, and interested applicants should take note of the official requirements listed, including having a clean criminal record and having to take part in physical outdoor activities.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com

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