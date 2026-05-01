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Indonesia court jails former officials at education ministry over Google laptop procurement

Indonesia court jails former officials at education ministry over Google laptop procurement
Nadiem Makarim, Indonesia's former education minister and co-founder of ride-hailing firm Gojek, gestures prior to his trial in an alleged corruption case about his involvement in the procurement of Google's Chromebook laptops for use at his ministry and by students, at the Central Jakarta Court in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Jan 5, 2026.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONMay 01, 2026 2:16 AM

JAKARTA  - An Indonesian court on Thursday (April 30) sentenced two former officials at the country's education ministry to up to 4 and a half years in prison for corruption over the improper procurement of Chromebook laptops, a court spokesperson said.

Here is some key information:

  • • The case involves Indonesia's former education minister and the co-founder of startup Gojek, Nadiem Makarim, who is currently standing trial.
  • • Makarim, who had resigned as chief executive of ride-hailing company Gojek in 2019, was accused of enriching himself from the procurement of Chromebook laptops for schools between 2020 and 2022.
  • • Judges with the Jakarta court handed down a four-year prison term for Sri Wahyuningsih, the former director of primary education at the education ministry, and 4 and a half years for the ministry's former junior high school director, the court's spokesperson said in a statement.
  • • "Proven guilty of committing corruption acts collectively," the statement said, adding that the acts have caused the state losses.
  • • The prosecutors had previously requested both defendants be sentenced to six years in jail.
  • • Prosecutors had accused them of creating tender specifications that only fit the Chromebook.
  • • Reuters could not immediately reach the defendants' lawyers.
  • • Alphabet's Google, which owns the Chromebook brand, was not indicted.

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