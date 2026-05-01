Indonesia court jails former officials at education ministry over Google laptop procurement

JAKARTA - An Indonesian court on Thursday (April 30) sentenced two former officials at the country's education ministry to up to 4 and a half years in prison for corruption over the improper procurement of Chromebook laptops, a court spokesperson said.

Here is some key information:

• The case involves Indonesia's former education minister and the co-founder of startup Gojek, Nadiem Makarim, who is currently standing trial.

• Makarim, who had resigned as chief executive of ride-hailing company Gojek in 2019, was accused of enriching himself from the procurement of Chromebook laptops for schools between 2020 and 2022.

• Judges with the Jakarta court handed down a four-year prison term for Sri Wahyuningsih, the former director of primary education at the education ministry, and 4 and a half years for the ministry's former junior high school director, the court's spokesperson said in a statement.

• "Proven guilty of committing corruption acts collectively," the statement said, adding that the acts have caused the state losses.

• The prosecutors had previously requested both defendants be sentenced to six years in jail.

• Prosecutors had accused them of creating tender specifications that only fit the Chromebook.

• Reuters could not immediately reach the defendants' lawyers.

• Alphabet's Google, which owns the Chromebook brand, was not indicted.

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