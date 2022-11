NUSA DUA - Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday (Nov 16) officially handed over the Group of 20 (G20) presidency to India at the end of a summit of the bloc's leaders in Bali.

The G20 major economies adopted a joint leaders' declaration and produced other partnerships, Jokowi, as the president is known, said.

