Indonesian seaweed farmers seek $189m over oil spill in Australia

PHOTO: Pixabay
Reuters

MELBOURNE - Indonesian seaweed farmers were set to seek more than A$200 million (S$189 million) from Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production in a trial starting on Monday (June 17), to cover damage they say they suffered after Australia's worst oil spill.

The class action represents more than 15,000 seaweed farmers who claim to have lost their livelihoods in the years after oil gushed into the Timor Sea for more than 74 days following an explosion at the Montara oil rig in August 2009.

"We are now 10 years on from this environmental disaster and the oil company responsible and its wealthy Thai parent continue to deny the devastating impact their oil spewing out uncontrollably for months on end had on Indonesian seaweed farmers," Mr Ben Slade, a lawyer at Maurice Blackburn, which is running the case, said in a statement.

The lead plaintiff in the case is Mr Daniel Sanda, who claims that the seaweed industry in Rote Ndao and Kupang, more than 200km away from the Montara rig were destroyed by PTTEP's failure to safely operate it.

More than 30 witnesses from Indonesia, including seaweed farmers and oil spill, chemistry and environmental experts will give evidence at the 10-week trial in Sydney, Maurice Blackburn said.

PTTEP Australia declined to comment on the case, as it is currently before the Australian courts.

In 2016, when the class action was launched, PTTEP said it had always accepted responsibility for the Montara explosion but that satellite imagery, aerial surveys and models concluded no oil reached the Indonesian coastlines.

More about

Australia INDONESIA Oil spills Agriculture and farming
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Singaporean biker decapitated in freak accident in Johor Baru
Singaporean biker decapitated in freak accident in Johor Baru
Malaysian man severely burnt after phone explodes on his chest
Malaysian man severely burnt after phone explodes on his chest
Pedestrian thumps fist on car bonnet along Scotts Road for no reason
Pedestrian thumps fist on car bonnet along Scotts Road for no reason
Original Princess Jasmine Lea Salonga, in Singapore for new show, says she&#039;s yet to watch new Aladdin movie
Original Princess Jasmine Lea Salonga, in Singapore for new show, says she's yet to watch new Aladdin movie
Widespread criticism of her singing haunted Maggie Cheung for a year
Widespread criticism of her singing haunted Maggie Cheung for a year
Chinese students miss important national exams after getting stuck in hotel lift
Chinese students miss important national exams after getting stuck in hotel lift
Singaporean artist imagines MRT as a mode of transportation in space
Singaporean artist imagines MRT as a mode of transportation in space
Customer allegedly poisons aquarium fish
Customer allegedly poisons aquarium fish
Father&#039;s Day 2019: Here&#039;s how celebrities paid tribute to their dads
Father's Day 2019: Here's how celebrities paid tribute to their dads
Girls&#039; Generation Taeyeon reveals she is struggling with depression
Girls' Generation Taeyeon reveals she is struggling with depression
Indonesia shows frustration with Singapore over Indo-Pacific vision
Indonesia shows frustration with Singapore over Indo-Pacific vision
How much does it cost to live near the top primary schools in Singapore?
How much does it cost to live near the top primary schools in Singapore?

LIFESTYLE

Good deals must share June 17-23: Up to 90% off at Popular and 1-for-1 KFC chicken
Good deals must share June 17-23: Up to 90% off at Popular and 1-for-1 KFC chicken
Cheapest way to travel to JB: Train, bus, car or taxi?
Cheapest way to travel to JB: Train, bus, car or taxi?
Why you should focus on how your kids use media instead of how long
Why you should focus on how your kids use media instead of how long
P1 registration for 2020, all you need to know
P1 registration for 2020, all you need to know

Home Works

House tour: The serene and nature-inspired bungalow that overlooks Botanic Gardens
House tour: The serene and nature-inspired bungalow that overlooks Botanic Gardens
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Karen Mok made me cry during her final concert in Singapore
Karen Mok made me cry during her final concert in Singapore
Lawrence Wong of Yanxi Palace fame to hold first Singapore fan meeting
Lawrence Wong of Yanxi Palace fame to hold first Singapore fan meeting
I tried an unagi sauce that&#039;s literally 147 years old at new Japanese dining concept Gochi
I tried an unagi sauce that's literally 147 years old at new Japanese dining concept Gochi
Malaysian doctor posts a gruesome reminder on Twitter: Don&#039;t use toothpaste on burns
Malaysian doctor posts a gruesome reminder on Twitter: Don't use toothpaste on burns

SERVICES