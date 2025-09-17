world

IOM says at least 50 dead after vessel carrying Sudanese refugees caught fire off Libya

IOM says at least 50 dead after vessel carrying Sudanese refugees caught fire off Libya
PHOTO: Screengrab/X/@IOMSpokesperson
PUBLISHED ONSeptember 17, 2025 2:17 AM

TRIPOLI — The International Organisation for Migration said on Tuesday (Sept 16) that at least 50 people had died after a vessel carrying 75 Sudanese refugees caught fire off Libya's coast on Sunday.

The IOM said it had provided medical support to 24 survivors.

Libya has become a transit route for migrants fleeing conflict and poverty to Europe across the Mediterranean since the fall in 2011 of dictator Muammar Gaddafi during a Nato-backed uprising.

As of February 2025, around 867,055 migrants from 44 nationalities were residing in Libya, according to IOM data.

[[nid:722681]]

sudanLibyaRefugees and Asylum seekersdeaths
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.