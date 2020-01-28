Iran airliner overshoots runway, stops in highway

An Iranian passenger plane is seen after sliding off the runway upon landing at Mahshahr airport in Iran on Jan 27, 2020.
PHOTO: Reuters
AFP

TEHERAN, Iran - An Iranian passenger plane overshot a runway as it landed on Monday (Jan 27) in the south-western city of Bandar-e Mahshahr, barrelling into an adjacent highway without causing casualties, state TV reported.

"Arriving at Mahshahr airport, the pilot landed the aircraft too late and this caused him to miss the runway," the broadcaster quoted the head of Khuzestan province's aviation authority as saying.

This "caused the aircraft to overshoot the runway and stop in a boulevard" next to the airport, Mohammadreza Rezaeia said.

The McDonnell Douglas jet, belonging to Iran's Caspian Airlines, was flying from Teheran's Mehrabad Airport with 135 passengers plus the plane's crew.

State TV reported that all were safe.

A state TV reporter travelling on the plane told the broadcaster that the aircraft's "back wheel had broken off, as we saw it was left on the runway" and said the plane had been moving with no wheels before it ground to a halt.

Iran's aviation authority said "the cause of the incident is being investigated".

The Islamic republic had been planning to upgrade its decrepit fleet after long-standing US sanctions were lifted following the 2015 nuclear deal between Teheran and world powers.

But when US President Donald Trump pulled out of the accord in 2018 and reimposed crippling economic sanctions, the treasury department revoked licenses for Boeing and Airbus to sell passenger jets to Iran.

More about
IRAN Airlines Accidents

TRENDING

Judge acquits woman of failing to provide safe working environment for maid
Judge acquits woman of failing to provide safe working environment for maid
Thousands left Wuhan for Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo
Thousands left Wuhan for Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo
Wuhan virus: &#039;Draconian&#039; travel curbs needed to halt spread, say scientists
Wuhan virus: 'Draconian' travel curbs needed to halt spread, say scientists
Child born in November or December: Is his learning ability slower than a January kid?
Child born in November or December: Is his learning ability slower than a January kid?
Wuhan virus: Singapore confirms 5th case; patient from Wuhan stayed at her family&#039;s home in Ceylon Road
Wuhan virus: Singapore confirms 5th case; patient from Wuhan stayed at her family's home in Ceylon Road
Confusion as WHO corrects China virus global risk level
Confusion as WHO corrects China virus global risk level
Wuhan virus: Experts warn against complacency in Indonesia
Wuhan virus: Experts warn against complacency in Indonesia
Internet laughs at antics of inattentive woman who got knocked down by carpark gantry arm
Internet laughs at antics of inattentive woman who got knocked down by carpark gantry arm
Chinese online host apologises for travel show plug for &#039;tasty&#039; bats
Chinese online host apologises for travel show plug for 'tasty' bats
Kneeling down to &#039;bai nian&#039;? &#039;Twinning&#039; on outfits? Tay Ping Hui and other celebs on their favourite CNY traditions
Kneeling down to 'bai nian'? 'Twinning' on outfits? Tay Ping Hui and other celebs on their favourite CNY traditions
Kim Jong Un&#039;s aunt reappears after 6 years
Kim Jong Un's aunt reappears after 6 years
&#039;Tis the season not to skip sex: Try these positions when you&#039;re tired
'Tis the season not to skip sex: Try these positions when you're tired

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
What to eat on the 1st and 2nd day of CNY that&#039;s not hotpot, McDonald&#039;s, KFC or Malay food
What to eat on the 1st and 2nd day of CNY that's not hotpot, McDonald's, KFC or Malay food
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that&#039;s not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that's not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos

Home Works

House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

15-year-old Chinese &#039;grandma&#039; gets plastic surgery to look her age
15-year-old Chinese 'grandma' gets plastic surgery to look her age
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer&#039;s wallet containing $800
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer's wallet containing $800
Maid forces baby&#039;s hand into boiling pot, says agency told her to do it
MOM investigating agency after maid forces baby's hand into boiling pot
Glass tabletop &#039;explodes&#039; during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Glass tabletop 'explodes' during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess

SERVICES