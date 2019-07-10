Iran arrests Angelina Jolie-lookalike Instagram star for 'blasphemy': Report

TEHERAN - Iran has arrested an Instagram celebrity famous for drastically altering her appearance through cosmetic surgery, Tasnim news agency has reported.

The social media star known as Sahar Tabar was detained on the orders of Teheran's guidance court, which deals with "cultural crimes and social and moral corruption", Tasnim said late Saturday (Oct 5).

She faces charges including blasphemy, inciting violence, gaining income through inappropriate means and encouraging youths to corruption, the news agency added.

Tabar shot to prominence on Instagram last year after posting a series of images of her face altered through plastic surgery.