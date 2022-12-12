Iran carries out second execution over anti-government protests; activists condemn 'sham trials'

DUBAI – Iran hanged a man in public on Monday (Dec 12) who was convicted of killing two members of security forces, the judiciary’s Mizan news agency reported, the second execution linked to anti-government protests in less than a week.

Nationwide protests, in their third month, erupted after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on Sept 16 in the custody of morality police enforcing strict mandatory dress code laws.

The demonstrations have turned into a popular revolt by furious Iranians from all layers of society, posing one of the worst legitimacy challenges to the clerical leadership since the 1979 revolution.

“Majid Reza Rahnavard was hanged in public in (the holy Shi’ite city of) Mashahd this morning… He was sentenced to death for ‘waging war against God’ after stabbing to death two members of security forces,” Mizan said.

Activists on social media criticised the execution of the 23-year-old Rahnavard as “a criminal act” by the clerical establishment to deter dissent.

Iran’s hanging of another young man, Mohsen Shekari, on Thursday convicted of injuring a security guard with a knife and blocking a street in Teheran during protests, has been widely condemned by the United States and its allies.

Rights groups have said Shekari was tortured and forced to confess.

Amnesty International has said the Iranian authorities are seeking the death penalty for at least 21 people in what it called “sham trials designed to intimidate those participating in the popular uprising that has rocked Iran”.

Iran’s state media aired footage of a man, which they identified as Rahnavard, stabbing another man who fell against a parked motorcycle and then stabbing another person immediately after.

Mizan said Rahnavard was arrested when trying to flee Iran 23 days ago. It added that his sentence was upheld by a higher court.

Rights group HRANA said, as of Sunday, 488 protesters had been killed, including 68 minors. It said 62 members of security forces had also been killed. As many as 18,259 protesters are believed to have been arrested, it said.

While the United Nations says the protests have cost more than 300 lives, a top Iranian state security body has said that 200 people, including members of the security forces, have died in the unrest.