Iran negotiators, citing possible Israeli attack, got Pakistan escort home from peace talks

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's air force escorted Iranian negotiators home from inconclusive peace talks with the US last weekend, launching a major operation after the Iranians said Israel might seek to kill them, three sources told Reuters.

Pakistan deployed some two dozen jets in the escort, as well as the force's Airborne Warning and Control System for aerial surveillance to ensure the safety of the delegation back from Islamabad, said two Pakistani sources with knowledge of the operation.

One said similar security protection would be provided for subsequent talks if the Iranians ask for it, "otherwise Pakistani aircraft would receive them in Pakistan airspace".

A third source involved in the talks said measures were already in the works ahead of an expected further round of talks as soon as this weekend.

'They might be targeted'

A regional diplomat briefed by Tehran, however, said Pakistan insisted on the escort after Iranian delegates raised the "hypothetical" possibility of a threat.

The discussions with the Iranian delegation about a potential threat while travelling and the presence of a Pakistani air escort into Iran have not previously been reported.

The Israeli prime minister's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Iran's permanent mission in Geneva did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Pakistan's air force and military did not respond to questions about the operation. The US embassy in Islamabad did not respond to a request for comment.

"When the talks failed, the Iranians were wary that things had not gone right. It was their suspicion that they might be targeted," one security source said.

"This was a massive operational mission if you look at it from a pilot's point of view. You are taking responsibility for a delegation that is coming for talks, you are giving them air cover, you have potent fighters that counter any threat," he said.

The source involved in the talks, the highest-level engagement between the two countries since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, confirmed the air escort but did not provide details about the operation.

"We dropped them all the way to Tehran. Their security was our responsibility even beyond their time here," the source said.

Sunday's mission to Iran included Chinese-made J-10 aircraft, the top jet in the Pakistani air force fleet, one official said.

Israeli strike list

The Iranian delegation, led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer ⁠Qalibaf, a former military officer and certified pilot, requested the security escort, which goes well beyond normal protocol, the two security sources said.

The regional diplomat said the Iranians did not make a formal request but also did not "rule out the possibility that Israel could even strike the aircraft", prompting Pakistan to insist on providing a security escort.

The delegation did not land in Tehran, the diplomat said, declining to say where they were dropped off.

Israel had Araqchi and Qalibaf on its strike list until Pakistan asked Washington to intervene to have them removed because there would be no one left to negotiate on the war the US and Israel launched on Feb 28.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said last month, "I wouldn't issue life insurance policies on any of the leaders of the terrorist organisation," referring to Iran. "I don't intend ​to provide an exact report here about what we are planning or what we are going ​to do."

Shortly before agreeing to a ceasefire last week, US President Donald Trump posted on social media: "A whole civilisation will die tonight, never to ​be brought back ​again. I don't want that ‌to ⁠happen, but it probably will."

Hours after Iranians and the US delegation, led by Vice President JD Vance, left Pakistan empty-handed, sources told Reuters that dialogue was still alive.

Trump said on Thursday (April 16) that the war "should be ending pretty soon" and that talks could take place in Islamabad this weekend.

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