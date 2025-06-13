Award Banner
Iran plans to 'give a harsh response' to Israeli attack, Iranian security source to Reuters

Smoke rises as a building stands damaged in the aftermath of Israeli strikes, in Tehran, Iran, June 13, 2025.
PHOTO: WANA via Reuters
PUBLISHED ONJune 13, 2025 3:09 AM

DUBAI — Iran is planning to 'give a harsh response' to an Israeli attack launched early on Friday (June 13) against its nuclear programme, an Iranian security source told Reuters.

"The response to the Israeli attack will be harsh and decisive," the official said, adding that details of Iran's retaliation "are being discussed at the highest levels" when asked whether the attack would be imminent.

IsraelIRANIran nuclear dealnuclear weapons
