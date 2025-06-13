Iran plans to 'give a harsh response' to Israeli attack, Iranian security source to Reuters
PHOTO: WANA via Reuters
DUBAI — Iran is planning to 'give a harsh response' to an Israeli attack launched early on Friday (June 13) against its nuclear programme, an Iranian security source told Reuters.
"The response to the Israeli attack will be harsh and decisive," the official said, adding that details of Iran's retaliation "are being discussed at the highest levels" when asked whether the attack would be imminent.
