Iran is preparing to 'respond' to Israel, says adviser to Supreme Leader

Projectiles are seen in the sky after Iran fired a salvo of ballistic missiles, amid cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, as seen from Tel Aviv, Israel on Oct 1, 2024.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONNovember 25, 2024 1:34 AM

DUBAI — Iran is preparing to "respond" to Israel, Ali Larijani, a senior adviser to the country's supreme leader, said in an interview published by Iran's Tasnim news agency on Sunday (Nov 24).

On Oct 26, Israeli fighter jets carried out three waves of attacks on Iranian military targets, a few weeks after Iran fired a barrage of about 200 ballistic missiles against Israel. Iran has previously vowed to respond to Isarel's attacks.

