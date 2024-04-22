Iran says nuclear weapons have no place in its nuclear doctrine

DUBAI — Nuclear weapons have no place in Iran's nuclear doctrine, the country's foreign ministry said on Monday (April 22), days after a Revolutionary Guards commander warned that Tehran might change its nuclear policy if pressured by Israeli threats.

"Iran has repeatedly said its nuclear programme only serves peaceful purposes. Nuclear weapons have no place in our nuclear doctrine," ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said during a press conference in Tehran.

Following a spike in tensions with Israel, the Guards commander in charge of nuclear security Ahmad Haghtalab said last week that Israeli threats could push Tehran to "review its nuclear doctrine and deviate from its previous considerations."

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the last say on Tehran's nuclear programme, banned the development of nuclear weapons in a fatwa, or religious decree, in the early 2000s.

