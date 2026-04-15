Iran used Chinese spy satellite to target US bases, FT reports

Iran secretly acquired a Chinese spy satellite in late 2024 that allowed it to target US military bases across the Middle East during the recent war, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday (April 15).

The TEE-01B satellite, built and launched by Chinese company Earth Eye Co, was acquired by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Aerospace Force after it was launched into space from China, the report said, citing leaked Iranian military documents.

Iranian military commanders directed the satellite to monitor major US military sites, the newspaper said, citing time-stamped coordinate lists, satellite imagery and orbital analysis. The images were taken in March before and after drone and missile strikes on those locations, the FT said.

As part of the deal, the IRGC received access to commercial ground stations operated by Emposat, a Beijing-based provider of satellite control and data services with a network extending across Asia, Latin America and other regions, according to the report.

Reuters could not verify the report.

The White House, CIA, Pentagon as well as China's foreign affairs ministry, defence ministry and its embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. Earth Eye Co and Emposat also did not immediately respond to Reuters' queries.

The FT said the White House did not comment on the relationship between Emposat and the IRGC, but a spokesperson referred to comments US President Donald Trump made at the weekend when he warned that China would face "big problems" if it provided Iran with air defence systems.

When asked about the matter, the Chinese embassy in Washington told the FT: "we firmly oppose relevant parties spreading speculative and insinuative disinformation against China."

The satellite captured images of Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia on March 13, 14 and 15, the FT said.

On March 14, Trump confirmed US planes at the base had been hit.

According to the report, the satellite also monitored the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan and locations close to the US Fifth Fleet naval base in Manama, Bahrain, and Erbil airport, Iraq, around the time of IRGC-claimed attacks on facilities in those areas.

[[nid:730759]]