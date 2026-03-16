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Iranian missile fragment hits US consul residence building in Israel

Iranian missile fragment hits US consul residence building in Israel
The damaged Zrarieh Bridge over the Litani river, after it was hit by an Israeli strike in Tayr Falsay in southern Lebanon, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Lebanon on March 13.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONMarch 16, 2026 4:17 AM

A fragment of an Iranian missile struck a residential building used by the US consul in Jerusalem, Israeli media reported, although the US State Department said there were no injuries to US personnel.

A State Department spokesperson said in a statement that debris struck a residential area following the intercept of a missile.

"The US strongly condemns Iran and Iran-backed terrorist militias' attacks on diplomatic, military, and civilian infrastructure, in the region," the spokesperson said.

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IRANIsraelUnited States of AmericaattacksWars and conflictsmissiles
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