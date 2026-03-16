Iranian missile fragment hits US consul residence building in Israel

A fragment of an Iranian missile struck a residential building used by the US consul in Jerusalem, Israeli media reported, although the US State Department said there were no injuries to US personnel.

A State Department spokesperson said in a statement that debris struck a residential area following the intercept of a missile.

"The US strongly condemns Iran and Iran-backed terrorist militias' attacks on diplomatic, military, and civilian infrastructure, in the region," the spokesperson said.

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