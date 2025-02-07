Iran's Khamenei says experience proves talks with US 'not smart'

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Friday (Feb 7) experience has proven that talks with the United States are "not smart, wise or honourable."

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would like to have a verified nuclear peace agreement with Tehran.

During his previous term in office in 2018, Trump pulled the United States out of Tehran's 2015 nuclear pact with world powers and reimposed sanctions that have crippled the country's economy.

The harsh measures prompted Tehran to violate the pact's nuclear limitations.

A senior Iranian official told Reuters on Wednesday that Iran is ready to give the United States a chance to resolve disputes.

