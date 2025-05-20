Award Banner
Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei doubts success of nuclear talks with US

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting with a group of teachers in Tehran, Iran, May 17, 2025.
PHOTO: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA via Reuters
PUBLISHED ONMay 20, 2025 8:59 AM

DUBAI — Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei voiced doubts on Tuesday (May 20) over whether nuclear talks with the United States will lead to an agreement, Mehr news reported, as Tehran reviews a proposal to hold a fifth round of negotiations.

"I don't think nuclear talks with the US will be bring results. I don't know," Khamenei said during a speech in remembrance of Iran's late President Ebrahim Raisi.

