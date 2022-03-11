ISIS confirms death of its leader, names new chief

CAIRO - Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) confirmed on Thursday (March 10) the death of its leader Abu Ibrahim Al-Hashemi Al-Quraishi and its spokesman Abu Hamza Al-Quraishi, and announced Abu Al-Hassan Al-Hashemi Al-Quraishi as its new chief.

Quraishi, a religious scholar and soldier in former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein's army who led ISIS from the shadows for a little over two years, died in a US special forces raid in northern Syria in February when he detonated a bomb that killed him and family members, the US administration said.

The death of Quraishi, 45, was another crushing blow to ISIS two years after the violent Sunni Muslim group lost longtime leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a similar raid in 2019.

The group did not deny or confirm the US narrative and the new ISIS spokesman, Abu Umar al Muhajir, said in a recorded speech on Thursday that Quraishi's last battle was at Ghuwayran prison in the northeastern Syrian city of Hasaka.

At least 200 prison inmates and militants as well as 30 security forces died in an ISIS attack on the jail in January in a bid to free their members, officials have said.