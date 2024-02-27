Israel agrees to halt military activity during Ramadan; risks losing world support over death toll: Biden

NEW YORK — United States President Joe Biden said Israel has agreed not to engage in military activities during Ramadan in the Gaza Strip, where it is at war with Hamas militants, and added that the Jewish state risks losing support from the rest of the world as Palestinians die in high numbers.

Biden, who made his remarks during an appearance on NBC's Late Night With Seth Meyers, said Israel has committed to make it possible for Palestinians to evacuate from Rafah in Gaza's south before intensifying its campaign there to destroy Hamas.

Biden, whose remarks were recorded on Feb 26 and broadcast on Feb 27, said there is an agreement in principle for a ceasefire between the two sides while hostages are released.

"Ramadan is coming up and there has been an agreement by the Israelis that they would not engage in activities during Ramadan, as well (as) in order to give us time to get all the hostages out," he said.

The Muslim holy month of Ramadan in 2024 is expected to begin on the evening of March 10 until the evening of April 9.

Biden said a temporary ceasefire will ease relationships with Israel's neighbours and jump-start a process for Palestinians to have their own state.

"That gives us time to begin to move in directions that a lot of Arab countries are prepared to move in. For example, Saudi Arabia is ready to recognise Israel; Jordan is; Egypt... there are six other states. I've been working with Qatar," Biden said.

"If we get... that temporary ceasefire, we're going to be able to move in a direction where we can change the dynamic and not have a two-state solution immediately, but a process to get to a two-state solution, a process to guarantee Israel's security and the independence of the Palestinians," he said.

Biden said on Feb 26 that he hopes to have a ceasefire in the conflict by March 4.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected the idea of a two-state solution.

Biden, a Democrat who is running for re-election in 2024, has seen support among young Americans and left-leaning progressive voters sink as a result of his staunch support for Israel and sky-high death tolls among Palestinian civilians.

After Hamas killed 1,200 people and captured more than 200 hostages on Oct 7, Israel launched a ground assault on Gaza, with nearly 30,000 people confirmed killed, according to Gaza health authorities.

Israel risks losing support from the rest of the world, said the US President.

"There are too many innocent people that are being killed. And Israel has slowed down the attacks in Rafah," Biden said.

"They have to — and they've made a commitment to me. They're going to see to it that there's an ability to evacuate significant portions of Rafah before they go and take out the remainder of Hamas," he said.

"But it's a process. And, look, Israel has had the overwhelming support of the vast majority of nations. If it keeps this up... they're going to lose support from around the world. And that is not in Israel's interest."

