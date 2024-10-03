Israel bars UN chief from entering country for failing to condemn Iran missile attack

JERUSALEM — Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on Wednesday (Oct 2) that he was barring United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres from entering Israel because he had not "unequivocally" condemned Iran's missile attack on Israel.

Iran fired more than 180 ballistic missiles at Israel on Oct 1 amid an escalation in fighting between its proxy in Lebanon, Hezbollah and Israel. Many were intercepted mid-air but some penetrated missile defences. No casualties were reported.

Guterres on Oct 2 issued a brief statement referencing only the "latest attacks in the Middle East" and condemning the conflict "with escalation after escalation".

Earlier that same day, Israel sent troops into southern Lebanon.

Katz said Guterres' failure to call out Iran made him persona non grata in Israel.

"Anyone who cannot unequivocally condemn Iran's heinous attack on Israel, as nearly all the countries of the world have done, does not deserve to set foot on Israeli soil," Katz said.

"Israel will continue to defend its citizens and uphold its national dignity, with or without Antonio Guterres," he said.

