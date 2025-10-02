world

Israel diverts Gaza flotilla ships, says 'Greta Thunberg safe'

A screengrab from a video shows Swedish activist Greta Thunberg sitting next to a person wearing tactical gear, as vessels of the Global Sumud Flotilla are being intercepted by Israeli security forces, Oct 1, 2025.
PUBLISHED ONOctober 02, 2025 6:42 AM

JERUSALEM — Several vessels of the Gaza aid flotilla have been stopped and their passengers are being transferred to an Israeli port, the Israeli foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday (Oct 1).

Greta Thunberg, the Swedish climate campaigner, and her friends are "safe and healthy," the foreign ministry said in a post on X alongside a video that appeared to show Greta Thunberg and several masked and armed Israeli military personnel.

