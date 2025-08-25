Israel hits Gaza hospital, killing at least 15 people, including journalists

Israeli strikes on Nasser Hospital in Gaza on Monday (Aug 25) killed at least 15 people, including three journalists, one of whom worked for Reuters, Palestinian health officials said.

Cameraman Hussam al-Masri, one of the journalists killed in the strikes according to the officials, was a contractor for Reuters. Photographer Hatem Khaled, who was also a Reuters contractor, was wounded, the officials said.

The Israeli military and Prime Minister's Office both had no immediate comment regarding the strikes.

