Israel kills 3 rescuers, journalist in strikes on Gaza city, Palestinian media report

CAIRO — Israel killed three medical services staff and a journalist during strikes on Tuffah neighbourhood in Gaza City, Palestinian media including Hamas-linked Shehab news agency said on Monday (June 9).

The three rescuers were killed while working to save wounded people and recover dead bodies in the neighbourhood, Shehab said.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It said earlier that its forces continued to operate against what it deemed "terrorist organisations" throughout the Gaza strip.

Hamas-led militants took 251 hostages and killed 1,200 people, most of them civilians, in an attack on Israel on Oct 7, 2023.

In response, Israel's offensive has since killed more than 54,927 Palestinians, most of them civilians, according to health authorities in Gaza, and flattened much of the heavily built-up coastal territory.

