Israel not letting in enough supplies into Gaza to avert widespread starvation: UN rights office

GENEVA — Israel is letting some supplies into the Gaza Strip but not enough to avert widespread starvation, said the United Nations human rights office on Tuesday (Aug 19).

"In the past few weeks, Israeli authorities have only allowed aid to enter in quantities that remain far below what would be required to avert widespread starvation," UN human rights office spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan told a Geneva press briefing.

He added that the risk of starvation in Gaza was a "direct result of the Israeli government's policy of blocking humanitarian aid. Israel's military agency that coordinates aid, COGAT, said Israel invests "considerable efforts" in aid distribution to Gaza.

