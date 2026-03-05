Israel orders Lebanese to leave swathe of the south 'immediately'

JERUSALEM — Israel warned residents to immediately leave a swathe of south Lebanon on Wednesday (March 4), ordering them to move north of the Litani River on the third day of full-blown hostilities with the Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah.

Lebanon has emerged as a theatre in the war that has engulfed the region since the United States and Israel attacked Iran. Hezbollah launched drones and rockets at Israel on Monday, prompting Israeli retaliation that has killed dozens of people.

Nearly 60,000 people have fled the fighting, the United Nations said, adding to tens of thousands who were already displaced by a 2024 war between Hezbollah and Israel.

An Israeli military spokesperson published a map on Wednesday of the area in southern Lebanon that he said residents should evacuate, an area amounting to around eight per cent of Lebanese territory.

A day after Israel's defence minister said he had authorised the military to advance and take control of additional positions, Israeli troops had moved into at least nine towns in southern Lebanon, a senior Lebanese security official told Reuters.

The Israeli military said two soldiers were wounded as a result of anti-tank fire, the first reported injuries among Israeli troops since the US and Israel attacked Iran on Saturday.

Israeli troops 'a little farther' inside Lebanon

The Lebanese army said it had redeployed troops from some border positions in light of Israeli incursions into southern Lebanon.

It said it had arrested 26 Lebanese nationals in various places who were carrying weapons without a licence, but did not say whether they were members of Hezbollah. The Lebanese cabinet on Monday voted to outlaw Hezbollah's military activities.

The Israeli military declined to comment on any specific new deployments in Lebanon.

A spokesperson said the military was "positioning troops a little farther" into Lebanon than before, "to prevent any attacks against the northern communities" in Israel.

Israel has kept troops at several locations inside Lebanese territory since its 2024 war against Hezbollah.

Hezbollah Chief Naim Qassem, making his first televised address since the recent hostilities began, said Israel's attacks against Lebanon were a "prepared aggression" and he called for Israel to end its military actions and withdraw from southern Lebanon.

"We will not surrender no matter the sacrifices," Qassem said, adding that the response by Hezbollah was "not connected to any other battle."

While Israel has already warned residents to leave dozens of villages in the south, Wednesday's order was the broadest yet, covering an area between the border and the Litani River, which meets the Mediterranean some 10km north of Tyre, a historic port city and one of Lebanon's biggest.

The Israeli warning told residents to immediately move north of the river "to guarantee your safety".

Many thousands of Lebanese have already fled their homes in the Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs of Beirut, and the south, parts of the country that bore the brunt of the 2024 war.

"We thought we'd managed to stay out of this game, but they dragged us into the game... Who's going to save us now if there's an invasion?" said Beirut resident Mohammed Dib, thanking God he wasn't among the displaced.

72 killed in Lebanon, says health ministry

An Israeli airstrike hit a four-storey building in the eastern Lebanese city of Baalbeck, killing six people and wounding 15, the Lebanese National News Agency reported. It said rescue workers were still searching for missing people.

A strike also hit a hotel in the Beirut suburb of Hazmieh, well outside the Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs.

Hezbollah announced a number of attacks on Wednesday, including one using what it described as a precision-guided missile that it said was fired at a military facility in northern Israel, and another with attack drones fired at a base 120km inside Israel.

On Tuesday, missiles fired from Lebanon set off air raid sirens as deep into the country as its main commercial hub Tel Aviv. An Israeli military source said they were fired by Hezbollah. There was no immediate claim by the group.

The Lebanese health ministry has said 72 people have been killed in Lebanon since Monday and 437 wounded.

There have been no reported fatalities in Israel as a result of attacks by Hezbollah, a Lebanese Shi'ite Muslim group established by Iran's Revolutionary Guards in 1982.

During the 2024 fighting, tens of thousands of Israelis were evacuated from towns in the border area but many have now returned. Israeli officials have said there are no plans to remove them for now.

Hezbollah said it opened fire on Monday to avenge the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday in the US-Israeli attack.

Israeli military spokesperson Effie Defrin said the Israeli military had attacked more than 250 Hezbollah targets throughout Lebanon over a 48-hour period.

Israel has invaded Lebanon several times since 1978, and occupied a belt of territory in the south until 2000, when it withdrew following years of guerrilla warfare by Hezbollah.

